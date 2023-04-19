Report for the World expands global network of independent newsrooms, support for journalists in exile

Report for the World today announced the selection of 15 new host newsrooms, more than doubling its global network from eight to 20 countries. Among them are five, independent newsrooms reporting on their home countries in exile.

"As we expand to 20 countries this year, we have also extended our support to newsrooms operating in exile, due to conflicts in their countries, and direct attacks and persecution of journalists," said Preethi Nallu, Report for the World's global director. "The work from the journalists that we are supporting from Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Nicaragua, and Russia, will be vital to continue holding their governments accountable and keep the spotlight on the human rights abuses in their countries and on the consequences of forced displacement for millions of people."

As part of a global cohort, corps members in exile will benefit from a growing network of newsrooms, building connections across borders with their counterparts in Lebanon, Pakistan, India, Mexico, and Ukraine to report on the regional ramifications of local stories and provide coverage of the issues that affect their people's diaspora.

"Central America has become one of the regions of the world with the highest number of migrants, a flow where stories of violence, forced displacement, gender violence, economic crisis, organized crime, and political persecution converge," Néstor Arce, director of Divergentes (Nicaragua, in exile). "Having a reporter in Mexico, an obligated and complicated stop in the migrants' journey, is key to documenting and understanding the new migratory dynamics in a context that is increasingly hostile for those who leave their countries."

Report for the World will provide salary and training support; however, the newsrooms will remain editorially independent.

The newly selected newsrooms are:

Afghanistan (in exile): Etilaat Roz. Beat: Money flows

Chile: CIPER. Beat: Corruption

El Salvador: Alharaca. Beat: Photojournalism

Kenya: Africa Uncensored. Beat: Climate change

Lebanon: The Public Source. Public sector and public interest

Mexico: Causa Natura. Beat: Oceans and coastal communities

Myanmar (in exile): Frontier Myanmar. Beat: Health

Nicaragua (in exile): Divergentes. Beat: Migration

Pakistan: Tribal News Network. Beat: Climate change

Philippines: Puma Podcast. Beat: Disinformation and society

Russia (in exile): IStories. Beat: Multimedia

South Africa: Daily Maveric. Beat: Education

South Africa: Mail & Guardian. Beat: Investigative journalism

South Africa: Sowetan. Beat: Migration

Syria (in exile): SIRAJ. Beat: Open source

More than 90 newsrooms applied for the program this year and those selected are an impressive mix of independent, civic-minded, news organizations that have devoted their efforts to serving their communities while meeting the highest standards in journalism.

"We are excited to expand the coverage to even more diverse beats: from marine ecosystems, and feminist-lens photojournalism In Latin America, to migration and education in Africa and disinformation in Asia," said Letícia Duarte, Report for the World's Brazil program manager and member of the selection committee. "We strongly believe this reporting will make a significant impact on local communities while strengthening democracy in these crucial times."

The need for support is significant in countries like Afghanistan where the collapse of the government following the U.S. withdrawal has left journalists with fewer resources to share important stories involving corruption.

"Working with other journalists and experts from different newsrooms is exactly what we need. This collaboration brings new skills, knowledge, and experience to our team," said Zaki Daryabi, editor-in-chief of Etilaat Roz.

In the Philippines, the expansion will help counter disinformation.

"Disinformation is one of the most troubling and problematic realities confronting the Philippine media and the Filipino public in general," said Roby Alampay, founder of the Puma Podcast. "Report for the World's support for a sustained and in-depth coverage of the national and global ecosystems challenging news and information not only empowers Puma Podcast, but fuels the societal conversations we hope to encourage."

Report for the World is made possible by partners including the MacArthur Foundation, Google News Initiative, Microsoft, and JournalismFund.eu, along with family foundations and individual donors around the world. To follow or support Report for the World's work, visit reportfortheworld.org.

About Report for the World: Report for the World is an international journalism program that matches local newsrooms with talented journalists to report on undercovered issues around the globe. By creating a more sustainable and impactful media ecosystem, Report for the World informs, engages, and enables communities through public service journalism. Report for the World is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award-winning nonprofit journalism organization dedicated to rebuilding journalism from the ground up.

