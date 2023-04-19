New book utilizes one man's challenges and successes along with key mindsets to help young readers reach their full potentials

Alex "Sonny Boy" Bellehumeur releases 'One Step Beyond: Helping the uncertain mind reach its full potential.'

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alex "Sonny Boy" Bellehumeur announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "One Step Beyond: Helping the uncertain mind reach its full potential." (published by Archway Publishing), a journal with an accompanying summary that utilize his challenges and successes along with key mindsets to help young readers and those who cannot break away from their uncertain mind, realize their full potential by converting their fears and build their inner strength.

Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) held special events with hundreds of current and former students each year. Bellehumeur, past president of the Port of Long Beach and then Governor Appointee and chairman of the World Trade Commission, was asked by Dr. Stuart Farber, Dean of Students, Professor of College of Business Administration, to be the keynote speaker at one of these affairs in front of over 600 attendees aboard the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. They met early and began "The Walk", during which time, Dr. Farber extracted details of Bellehumeur's youth, and believed the audience should know the challenges he was able to overcome. This had nothing to do with Bellehumeur's planned speech.

"In all my years of hosting this special event, I have never had such an incredible response from the audience. You have changed the lives of many attendees. A book of your past challenges and how they were overcome by taking that 'one step beyond' would have a life-changing effect on those whose life's growth potential would not otherwise be met," Dr. Farber says.

Bellehumeur had no intention of writing a journal of his life (not an ego thing) and did so only at the request of Dr. Farber. The Dean's request that Bellehumeur writes a journal was in the year 2000, and it was not until 2016 that he began the process in the hope of encouraging the readers to take that "One Step Beyond." In this book, Bellehumeur talks about the hard times in life, the purpose of family, and the strength of a "don't give up" way of life. He discusses the value of sometimes taking the necessary "one step beyond." As the book takes readers through the events of his boyhood, education, and young friendships, they will realize how important family, friends, and school are to the successful growth and development of a child.

Bellehumeur also provides insight into child growth patterns and thought development, careful to expose all sides of the issues and problems as he grows into adulthood. Especially graphic are the feelings of being part of a poor family with problems and a strong need to prevail. As the story progresses, readers will learn about his stressors and look forward to the relatable "one step beyond" advice.

"We each share in challenges, both physical and emotional that will affect how we conduct our lives. It is not the challenges that limit one's potential growth, but how we address them. Do we pull back or do we accept these challenges as a means to grow stronger and in a positive way. That is the question," Bellehumeur points out. He adds, "This book not only addresses the effects of abuse, but how such treatment can be overcome and provide a level of strength of character not otherwise achievable."

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Bellehumeur answered, "When you reach a precipice, do not pull back. There will not be a drop. With the right mindset, it will provide strength that will continue to build as life's challenges take place." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845269-one-step-beyond

"One Step Beyond: Helping the uncertain mind reach its full potential."

By Alex "Sonny Boy" Bellehumeur

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781665735223

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781665735247

E-Book | 180 pages | ISBN 9781665735230

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Alex "Sonny Boy" Bellehumeur was physically and emotionally abused as a boy, but he ended up enjoying success in business and politics. Overcoming life's challenges by taking that "One Step Beyond."

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, ArchwayPublishing, 844-669-3957, pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com

SOURCE ArchwayPublishing