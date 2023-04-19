Submit Release
Face Fit Bar Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Day spa expert, Face Fit Bar from Miami, FL, continues their partnership with Haute Beauty Network, now in their second year.

MIAMI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lana Mar is the owner and founder of the first Face Fitness Bar in Miami, the most unique concept of natural facelift that replaces fillers. Lana Mar is a skincare guru, educator, and certified Acne expert. After a severe allergic reaction to Botox, which is not very common, she was inspired to create an effective alternative.

As a former pro-athlete, Lana Mar believed in muscle memory and developed a Signature Hybrid massage with techniques from across the world in combination with cutting-edge technology and organic skin care. Since then, Face Fitness has become a movement with its shocking instant results, breaking the stereotype of plastics. Face Fitness was featured in Time Out Magazine as Miami's Top 6 treatments of the year 2020.

Face Fit Bar enhances your best features and reminds you that what you perceive to be the negatives may very well be pluses. Lana Mar is on a mission to redefine beauty and make you fall in love with yourself. Face Fit Bar is not just a brand, it's a movement!

Learn more about Face Fit Bar by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/face-fit-bar/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

 

SOURCE Haute Beauty Network

Face Fit Bar Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

