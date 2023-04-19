Dr. Vineet Sandhu Continues Partnership With Exclusive Haute MD Network

Concierge medicine expert from New York, Dr. Vineet Sandhu, continues his partnership with Haute MD Network, now in his third year.

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Born in NYC, and raised in NJ, Dr. Sandhu has traveled around the country for undergraduate school, medical school, and residency. He completed his Internal Medicine residency at Indiana University and then joined a large multi-care specialty group where he rapidly experienced many cases in a short amount of time. Now with roughly 10 years of medical experience, he is able to treat conditions ranging from congestive heart failure, COVID-19, diabetes, anxiety, bronchitis, sinusitis, and the common cold.

With Concierge MD NYC, Dr. Vineet is able to spend time with his patients and provide a specific high-end plan. He can work weekends and be on call 24/7 for your needs either in your home, in his office, or in telemedicine. The goal is to make healthcare more accessible to you, especially during these trying times and with your evolving needs. The focus is on you and your care.

