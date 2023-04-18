UZBEKISTAN, April 18 - Tashkent hosts an international conference on the essence and significance of constitutional reform in Uzbekistan

Tashkent hosted an international conference on “The Essence and Significance of the Constitutional Reform: New Uzbekistan – Renewed Constitution”.

The forum, organized by the Institute for Legislative Problems and Parliamentary Studies under the Oliy Majlis, Tashkent State University of Law, and the Center for Analysis of Democratic Processes, was attended by leading national and foreign politicians, statesmen and public figures, experts and scientists, as well as representatives of international organizations.

The event included several sections, where the most important and urgent issues of constitutional reform in Uzbekistan were discussed.

Following the conference, the participants noted that an important democratic component of the upcoming constitutional reform in Uzbekistan is the adoption of amendments only through a national vote, to implement the principle of “Reforms first of all for the person, to ensure his interests”

Source: UzA