G7 Environment Ministers Believe Solar And Wind Power Should Significantly Increase, No Deadline For Phase-Out Of Coal

Following two days of discussions in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, representatives from the G7 countries, which are responsible for 25% of global carbon emissions, laid out their promises in a 36-page communiqué.

In a recent meeting, the G7 leaders agreed and announced to collectively raise solar capacity to more than 1 terawatt (TW) and offshore wind capacity by 150 gigawatts by 2030 in their communique.

According to the G7 leaders’ joint statement, they aim to “collectively achieve an additional 1 TW of installed clean energy capacity in electricity production, of which a significant proportion is expected to be solar.” This ambitious goal could accelerate the global shift towards renewable energy and contribute to mitigating climate change. Solar energy is considered a clean and abundant source of power that can be harnessed without producing harmful greenhouse gas emissions. It has the potential to provide electricity to millions of people around the world, especially in developing countries where access to electricity is limited.

The G7’s focus on solar power is a positive step towards addressing climate change and transitioning to a more sustainable energy future. Solar energy has been gaining momentum in recent years, with significant technological advancements and declining costs of solar panels. Many countries have already set ambitious solar energy targets, and the G7’s commitment further reinforces the global momentum towards solar power.

The meeting, however, was unable to reach a consensus on a timeline for the phase-out of coal, which the Japanese government is opposed to and has been demanded by a number of European delegates, energy experts, and nonprofit organisations in Japan and abroad as a means of achieving midcentury net zero carbon emissions goals.

In regard to plastic pollution, they pushed the target forwards by ten years, aiming to eliminate all new plastic pollution by 2040.