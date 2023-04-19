NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ arrives in Havana, beginning official visit to Cuba

VIETNAM, April 19 - HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ and a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese NA arrived at Jose Marti airport in Havana on April 18 afternoon (Cuba time), starting his official visit to Cuba at the invitation of President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.

Chairman Huệ and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Deputy President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Emilio Lozada Garcia, and head of the Cuban National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Relations Yolanda Ferrer Gomez, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Thanh Tùng, among others.

The visit takes place on the occasion of the two countries celebrating their major events such as the 60th anniversary of Cuba's establishment of the Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam, the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz's first visit to Việt Nam, and the liberated zone in South Việt Nam when the war was going on.

During the visit, the top Vietnamese legislator is scheduled to attend a special session of the 10th Cuban National Assembly, sign a cooperation agreement between the two NAs, and have meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Party and State of Cuba. He will also attend the 62nd anniversary of the Giron Beach Victory, the Việt Nam-Cuba business forum, and meet the Vietnamese community in the Caribbean country.

He will witness the exchange of cooperation agreements between the countries’ ministries and localities, and attend several economic, cultural and educational activities.

Chairman Huệ’s official visit to Cuba is the highest-level trip of a Vietnamese leader to Cuba as well as to Latin America in 2023. Chairman Huệ is also the first foreign leader to visit the Caribbean nation after the country successfully organised the election of legislators to its National Assembly of People's Power on March 26.

The visit reaffirms that Việt Nam always attaches importance to consolidating and strengthening special solidarity and loyal friendship with Cuba, and fostering cooperation between the two legislatures as well as the bilateral partnership in all fields. VNS