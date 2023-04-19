Miss Filipina International 2023 Brings on the Crown and Revs Up the Race with the Grand Prize - A New BMW 3 Series Car

MFI CEO Geoffrey Jimenez celebrating BMW partnership with 2021 + 2022 MFI Royal Court

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Miss Filipina International (MFI) 2023 pageant revs up the race with the Grand Prize - a New BMW 3 Series Car, Geoffrey Jimenez, CEO of Worldwide Media Entertainment, recently announced! This year’s competition ushers in a new era of Filipino pageantry by bringing the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills to inspire and empower the next generation of trailblazing leaders!

The winner of the prestigious pageant, to be held for the first time in The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, home of the glitziest events, will be prized with a brand-new BMW. A $10,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills also awaits the winner who will be crowned on August 5 in the Hilton’s International Ballroom, the venue of the Golden Globe Awards, the Academy nominees’ luncheon, Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party and other events.

“These big prizes reflect our goal to expand and boost Miss Filipina International as well as add incentives for candidates,” said Jimenez, the new owner of the pageant which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Jimenez and Worldwide Media Entertainment Corporation held a posh media launch at the Wilshire Garden of The Beverly Hilton where they announced that the top three winners of MFI 2023 will be eligible to compete in Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) next year.

Other prizes include $5,000 cash and a $10,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills for the first runner-up, who will be crowned Miss Tourism; and a $2,500 cash prize and a $5,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills for each of the second, third and fourth runners-up.

MFI is looking for candidates who are of at least one-fourth Filipino descent from around the world. Candidates range from ages 16 to 28. For more details on how to apply, call (818) 928-5449. To apply online: www.MissFilipinaIntl.com.

This year’s winners will be exciting additions to the roster of Filipinas who have brought pride and honor to the Philippines which has produced many winners and top finalists in Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss International, among others.

The black-tie dinner gala coronation night will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023. For sponsorship inquiries, email: missfilipinainternational@gmail.com

MFI & BMW - OWN THE ROAD & OWN THE CROWN