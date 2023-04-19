Submit Release
TSB deploys a team of investigators following an aircraft accident in Whitehorse, Yukon

EDMONTON, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Whitehorse, Yukon, to investigate an aircraft accident involving a Pilatus PC 12 registered to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police which occurred on 17 April 2023. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c2145.html

