The government responds to the Public Service Alliance of Canada's strike action

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government has done everything it can to reach a deal and avoid disrupting the services that Canadians rely on. Despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) has decided to proceed with a nation-wide general strike.

Our goal has always been to reach agreements that are fair and competitive for employees, and reasonable for taxpayers. While we recognize and respect the right to strike, a strike should always come as a last resort.

The Government has presented a fair, competitive offer to the PSAC and responded to all their demands. This includes a 9% wage increase over three years, as well as proposals on other important PSAC priorities, such telework, shift premiums, improved leave with pay for family-related responsibilities, and measures to support employment equity and diversity and inclusion. Even though there is a competitive deal on the table, the PSAC continues to insist on demands that are unaffordable and would severely impact the Government's ability to deliver services to Canadians.

The Government of Canada recognizes the important contributions of public servants and will continue negotiations with the PSAC to reach an agreement quickly that would get needed wage increases into employees' hands as soon as possible.

We call on the PSAC to work with us to build on the progress we've already made so workers can get back to delivering the important services Canadians rely on.

As a result of the labour action, Canadians should expect that some services of the Government of Canada will be delayed or unavailable.

The Government continues to be transparent with Canadians about impacts to services. Up-to-date information on service impacts at Canada.ca/labour-disruptions, through social media and through other channels used by Canadians. We want to assure Canadians that essential services that protect the safety and security of the public will continue to be delivered, such as:

Employment Insurance payments

Canada Pension Plan payments

Veterans' income support

Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payments

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat