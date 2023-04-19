MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH invites press and public to candlelight vigil honoring fallen highway workers in Williamstown

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will host a candlelight vigil at the state Fallen Worker Memorial in Williamstown to honor the 58 West Virginia transportation workers killed in the line of duty. We would like to invite the press and public in remembering these fallen workers.



WHO: WVDOH Operations Division Director Jake Bumgarner, P.E.; Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.; family, and friends of the 58 WVDOH workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.



WHAT: A candlelight vigil remembering fallen workers from the WVDOH.



WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.



WHERE:

WVDOH Fallen Worker Memorial

Interstate 77 Welcome Center

Williamstown, West Virginia



For more information, contact Jennifer Dooley at Jennifer.J.Dooley@wv.gov or 304-414-6825.​​