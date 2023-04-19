MEDIA ADVISORY: WVDOH invites press and public to candlelight vigil honoring fallen highway workers in Williamstown

There were 2,312 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,405 in the last 365 days.
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will host a candlelight vigil at the state Fallen Worker Memorial in Williamstown to honor the 58 West Virginia transportation workers killed in the line of duty. We would like to invite the press and public in remembering these fallen workers.
WHO: WVDOH Operations Division Director Jake Bumgarner, P.E.; Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, P.E.; family, and friends of the 58 WVDOH workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
WHAT: A candlelight vigil remembering fallen workers from the WVDOH.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.
WHERE:
WVDOH Fallen Worker Memorial
Interstate 77 Welcome Center
Williamstown, West Virginia
For more information, contact Jennifer Dooley at Jennifer.J.Dooley@wv.gov or 304-414-6825.