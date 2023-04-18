Manchin Announces Permitting Reform Work Period to Find Path Forward and Ensure American Energy Security

Manchin: Americans cannot wait any longer, and neither can I.

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced his committee agenda for the April-May work period. Each hearing will share a common focus on the urgent need for comprehensive energy permitting reform, energy security and fiscal responsibility.

“Our permitting process is broken, and although political agendas got in the way of passing comprehensive reform last Congress, I have not stopped fighting for changes that that will enable us to get American produced energy to the people that need it, drive down energy costs, support our allies and help us achieve energy security. These upcoming hearings are vital to understanding how we can achieve bipartisan consensus that makes it possible for America to build again and maintain our status as a global energy leader. Americans cannot wait any longer, and neither can I,” said Chairman Manchin.

Upcoming Hearings: