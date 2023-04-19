Automotive Power Electronics Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driving the Future: The Role of Power Electronics in Automotive Electrification, " Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Infotainment & Telematics), by Component (Microcontroller Unit, Power Integrated Unit and Sensors), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), and by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" Automotive power electronics are used to control engines of automobiles originated in the automotive electronics for proper controlling and conversion. It offers a wide range of application such as central locking, anti-braking system, power steering, braking system, and seat control. Further, its application is extended to various fields such as aerospace, automotive, commercial, industrial, telecommunication, transportation, and utility systems.

The automotive power electronics market is segmented on the basis of application, component, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and geography. By application, the market is divided into powertrain & chassis, body electronics, safety & security, and infotainment & telematics. By component, the market is classified into micro controller unit, power integrated unit and sensor. By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. By electric vehicle type, the market is categorized into battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

✅This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global automotive power electronics market.

✅In-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments.

✅Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

✅Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided that determines the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

✅Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Increase in demand for energy-efficient battery-powered devices is expected to boost the market. Further, rise in modernization of vehicles to impact the power electronics market accelerates the growth of the market. However, slow adoption rate of advanced technologies in developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the rise in demand for connected car devices and electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the market in upcoming years.

The key players profiled in the Automotive Power Electronics industry includes Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Renesas Electronics, On Semiconductors, and Rohm Semiconductor are some of the major key players operating in the global automotive power electronics market.

By Application

Powertrain & Chassis

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Infotainment and Telematics

By Electric Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle