Creatives Rebuild (NY) Partners with Jesse Daniels, Making Him One of the Most Powerful in Trillion Dollar Art Industry

Jesse A. Daniels: Innovator, Creative Director & Developer of Revolutionary Methods for Success
Love”
— Daniels, Jesse A
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is proud to announce its partnership with Jesse Daniels, one of the most influential individuals in the trillion-dollar art industry.
Daniels, internationally known as “The Chief Creative Officer & CEO”, has been an innovator and creative director since 2011, developing modern day revolutionary methods for success. In 2014, Daniels had to depart from Marist College due to a food poisoning illness during his mid-terms that had negatively affected his GPA. After rebuilding his physical and mental health by regularly filming professional basketball workout tapes at Golds gym in LaGrange, Daniels enrolled in school at Dutchess Community College and was able to raise his overall GPA to the standard he was accustomed to in his earlier years in school.
From 2016 to 2017, Daniels was chosen for Nike commercials, movie roles and sport coordinator roles in New York City, making him one of the top Sports and Business professionals in the world. In 2018, he signed with Life Time at Sky in Manhattan New York and was able to interact with many NBA players and their business contacts, including Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony. This led to a spot on the Dr.Oz show alongside Daniel Puder, a Million Dollar Tough enough champ winner for the WWE.
In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”
Daniels' journey from 2021 to 2023 has been nothing short of extraordinary. After gaining knowledge from his prestigious circle, he has become an award-winning filmmaker, movie star, and a temporary Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of a company called Dermacare Safety Products, LLC.
In addition to his success as a filmmaker and movie star, Daniels has also acquired a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, a $125M initiative for artists to power his business. This financial commitment has allowed Daniels to expand his business and reach new heights.
Daniels' journey has been an inspiration to many, and his success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. He is a shining example of what can be achieved when you put your mind to it.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.