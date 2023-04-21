Tarek Anthony Jabre Vedette Finance CEO Expands New Movie Slate

Vedette Finance is a top-tier film development and finance company. Its feature film division has grown in liquidity, private assets, and intellectual property.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vedette Finance is a top-tier film development and finance company founded by CEO Tarek Anthony Jabre. Under Tarek Anthony Jabre’s leadership, its Feature Film Division has grown considerably in liquidity, private assets, and intellectual property. To find out more about Vedette Finance, contact info@vedettefinance.com.
About the CEO: Tarek Anthony Jabre
Tarek Anthony Jabre received a Bachelor’s of Art in French with Business Management from Royal Holloway University of London, before starting a career in finance- FX currency trading, portfolio management, and dealing with private client funds.
Tarek Anthony Jabre has worked amongst firms including: UBS, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Prudential Bache, and Merill Lynch. Previously based in London, Paris, and Geneva, in 2012, he founded Vedette Finance, and its Feature Film division, based in Los Angeles.
Tarek Anthony Jabre has produced a wide variety of films with a diverse roster of talent. The list includes: Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, and Melissa Leo in The Angriest Man in Brooklyn; Kate Beckinsale, Daniel Bruhl, and Cara Delevingne in The Face of an Angel; and Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Heist.
Other previous films include, Aftermath, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy and Maggie Grace; and Martin Scorsese's Silence, starring Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, and Andrew Garfield. Most recent releases, is the prison drama.
A Violent Man- which was Ross McCall's directorial debut, starring Craig Fairbrass, Stephen Odubola, and Jason Flemyng. And, also BAFTA nominated film, Boiling Point, starring Stephen Graham, Vinette Robinson, Ray Panthaki, and Hannah Walters
Vedette Finance’s film fund continues to expand under the helm of Tarek Anthony Jabre, who continues to pursue numerous film projects, in all stages of development. One of the projects in development is called Pony, which was written by Oscar nominated co-writer of Straight Outta Compton, and remake writer of Scarface, Jonathan Herman. The story is about a father who will not stop until he discovers the identity of his teenage son’s murderers. While looking for revenge, he finds the will within himself to forgive, and to become a better person. Tarek Anthony Jabre is to produce this film alongside Landscape Entertainment producer, Bob Cooper.
To find out more about Vedette Finance and its Feature Film division, contact info@vedettefinance.com
