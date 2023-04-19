FORMER CHARLOTTE AND NEW ORLEANS HORNETS OWNER GEORGE SHINN BUYS ICONIC CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN BOOKSTORE

BOONE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- George Shinn, the man that originally brought the NBA to North Carolina and gave birth to the Charlotte Hornets back in 1988, has purchased the iconic and nationally renowned Cornerstone Christian Bookstore, located in Boone, NC at 1894 Blowing Rock Road in the Watauga Village Shopping Center.

Having owned the Hornets from their inception in Charlotte in 1988 through 2013 in New Orleans, George and his wife Megan have become residents of Linville, NC and one of their favorite places to visit was always Cornerstone Bookstore while in Boone, which has been serving the public for over 40 years.

"Megan and I are committed to maintaining Cornerstone Bookstore as one of the best Christian experiences in the country as well as exploring opportunities to replicate Cornerstone in other locations," said Shinn. "I've always been a champion of education and there couldn't be a better combination of owning a Christian bookstore, where adults and children can experience the goodness of God and find hope and encouragement in their faith. The atmosphere of books, bibles, art and gifts combined with Christian speakers, bible studies, prayer rooms and a coffee shop will be a wonderful Christian atmosphere."

George was seeking the right people to oversee Cornerstone and to make a "playbook" of the store, so he and Megan can move forward with their plans to expand their ministry. Laura and Allan Perry will continue to manage the Boone location and perpetuate all the plans and ideals that will continue to make Cornerstone a desired destination. Laura has been at the store for the past 12 years and her husband Allan is a pastor.

A successful businessman, George continually takes pride in corporate citizenship and supporting initiatives that leave a positive and lasting impact in whatever community he is involved in. At the age of 34, George was the youngest person ever to win the prestigious Horatio Alger Award, which recognizes "rags-to-riches" people who achieve success while maintaining values in patriotism, faith, and civic involvement. The author of five books on leadership development, sales, and motivation, George received his formal education from a small business school in his home state of North Carolina, but holds five honorary doctorates from universities across the country.

"We're looking at this as a mission to pursue in this phase of life," continued Shinn. "When we saw more than 1,000 Christian bookstores closed between 2010 and 2020, we were heartbroken for all those communities that were limited to finding that book or bible or even the inspiration they seek. We know that today's purchase is the start of something even bigger."

Through the years of owning the Hornets in Charlotte, his George Shinn Foundation continually fundraised for those in need. George's efforts as well as the commitment from players, coaches and staff to take an active role off the court, while providing world-class entertainment and success on the court was immeasurable and something everyone in North Carolina could rally around.

Described by Dr. Norman Vincent Peale as, "one of the most dynamic men I have ever known", George proved that the impossible can be accomplished and now Cornerstone Christian bookstore will be the beneficiary and conduit to continue bringing great joy and faith to those that visit.

For further information, please visit cornerstoneboone.com or call 828 262-1226.

Store hours will continue to be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m – 6 p.m.

SOURCE Cornerstone Christian Bookstore