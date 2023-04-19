RSIPF new advance autopsy laboratory begins operation

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and the National Referral Hospital (NRH) team have conducted their first operation yesterday at their new forensic autopsy laboratory funded by People’s Republic of China (PRC).

This laboratory is the first fully equipped forensic autopsy laboratory in Solomon Islands that will contribute in the improvement of forensic capability of RSIPF and facilitate pathologist related work for the NRH.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police, National Security & Correctional Services, Karen Galokale says today (yesterday) is the first time for the NRH team plus the RSIPF Forensic team to conduct their operation in this facility.

PRC media confirmed the forensic autopsy laboratory program is worth two million Solomon dollars including the equipment worth 1.4 million SBD and the infrastructure worth six hundred thousand dollars.

It is equipped with advanced systems for anatomy, evidence collection, photography, cooling and sterilization.

It will be a benchmark for similar laboratories in the region.

Deputy Commissioner National Security and Operation Support Ian Vaevaso said the autopsy laboratory serve its purpose well.

“Our deep appreciation and acknowledgement to China Police Liaison Team of the PRC for this great assistance.

“The NRH and our forensic team are all happy and excited to use it today (yesterday),” he said.

Mr Vaevaso has also acknowledged the Chief Executive Officer and NRH for allowing them to build the autopsy laboratory at the NRH compound. If had not been for this cooperation, police will be struggling to find a suitable place for this project.

Dr Roger Maraka – Pathologist of the NRH also conveys his gratitude to the PRC, RSIPF and NRH management for the new autopsy suite.

“Today (yesterday is the first time we used the place for autopsy. It is very clean and comfortable to conduct our work,” Dr Maraka concluded.

It is no doubt that this laboratory will further enhance the RSIPF investigation capability and provide a better working environment for the forensic and medical examiners to carry out their work professionally and diligently.

-MPNSCS Press