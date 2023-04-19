Suspect Sought in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: Unit Block of I Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in the Unit Block of I Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:04 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.