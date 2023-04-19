Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis up to 2031

Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market

The demand for marine HVAC systems from passenger vessels is expected to increase during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Asia-Pacific Marine HVAC Market by Vessel Type, Capacity, and Technology Type: Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market was valued at $764.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,284.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Marine HVAC systems for cargo vessels dominated the market in 2021. HVAC systems are required in cargo ships to keep the crew safe and comfortable and protect the cargo from damage. These systems are crucial for regulating the temperature and humidity levels inside the cargo holds to maintain the quality and condition of the cargo during transportation. Moreover, HVAC systems aid in preventing the development of mold, mildew, and other dangerous organisms that could damage the cargo and endanger the crew's health. Numerous manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region provide HVAC systems for cargo and merchant vessels to control the complete onboard climate and protect cargo and crew.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in disruptions in supply chains, reduced demand for marine vessels, and led to delays or cancellations of new ship construction projects. Travel restrictions and physical distancing measures impacted the maintenance and repair of existing marine HVAC systems. Moreover, post-pandemic, there is growth in the tourism and cruise industry in different countries of the region. There is also a surge in the resumption of international cruise ship activities. For instance, in December 2022, International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. Such developments are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) is crucial in passenger ships to maintain a comfortable and secure atmosphere for the passengers and crew. HVAC systems are used in passenger ships to maintain the temperature, humidity, and air quality in the cabins. Numerous manufacturers provide innovative products and solutions that are tailored to the unique requirements of the passenger vessels. For instance, Heinen & Hopman, a manufacturer and designer of HVAC systems provides HVAC solutions such as cooling plant, absorption chiller, turbocor chiller, propane chiller, MGO cooler, condensing units, air handling unit, and others.

Moreover, various marine HVAC system manufacturers and providers receive contracts to supply HVAC to shipyards, shipowners, or ship operators to provide comfort to crew and passengers. For instance, in April 2019, Heinen & Hopman was awarded the contract to supply the HVACR and refrigeration for a 230M RoPax ferry which was expected to be built for TT-Line.

Maritime tourism refers to sea-based tourist activities including boating, cruising, yachting, and nautical sports. In recent years, maritime tourism has gained traction across the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the growth of the marine HVAC market. As per a review undertaken by the World Economic Forum, maritime and coastal tourism is expected to grow at a global rate of 3.5% by 2030. In addition, several governments have taken initiatives to promote maritime travel & tourism activities.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market include rise in seaborne trade activities and increase in demand for shipbuilding. Furthermore, increase in offshore oil and gas exploration and stringent environmental regulations promoting the growth of energy efficient HVAC systems are expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period. Moreover, high initial investment associated with installation of HVAC and high maintenance costs of marine HVAC hinder the market growth. Development of energy-efficient HVAC systems and growth in marine tourism are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the Asia-Pacific marine HVAC market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dometic Group AB (publ), Marcotex - Engineers & Consultants, Johnson Controls International plc, Heinen & Hopman Engineering BV, Carrier Global Corporation, NADI Airtechnics Pvt. Ltd., HI AIR KOREA. Co., Ltd, Rapid Offshore & Marine Pte Ltd., and Webasto Group.

Key Findings Of The Study

By vessel type, the passenger vessels segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By capacity, the less Than 20RT is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By technology type, the marine refrigeration systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, India is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

