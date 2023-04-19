Global Haptics Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030 - Smart Homes and Home Automation Systems to Provide Robust Opportunities

Global Haptics Market to Reach $47 Billion by 2030
The global market for Haptics estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Tactile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$36 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Force segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Haptics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.1% and 11.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.