Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol. 4, Featuring a New Story Scenario, Available on April 25

Plus, the Launch Date for the Pyra/Mythra amiibo,

As Well As New Noah/Mio amiibo Figures, Announced

The final DLC in the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass* launches for the Nintendo Switch system on April 25. The trailer gives viewers a glimpse into the scenario of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Vol. 4 – Future Redeemed. Set before the events of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game, players join a cast of new and familiar characters in an original story scenario that connects all three installments in the Xenoblade Chronicles series. Future Redeemed also features new battle mechanics, such as Unity Combo, where two characters can attack in unison.

Additionally, the Pyra + Mythra 2-pack amiibo figures will be released on Friday, July 21. By scanning the Pyra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can change the appearance of the sword for Noah's Swordfighter class to match Pyra's Aegis Sword. When scanning the Mythra amiibo in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the sword for Noah's Swordfighter class will match Mythra's Aegis Sword. The Aegis sword weapon skins can be used by all players after meeting a condition with a Patch that will be released in the future. Finally, new Noah and Mio amiibo figures have been announced. Please stay tuned for more information in the future.

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Aionios is the backdrop to an endless conflict between two opposing nations: Keves and Agnus. Through a chance encounter, a group of six soldiers hailing from both rival nations resolve to put aside their differences and work together to expose a new threat – far greater than that of their ceaseless battle. Players can join Noah, Mio and their friends as they traverse epic landscapes, battle ferocious creatures and fight to break the never-ending cycle of violence that binds their homelands.

Like in previous Xenoblade Chronicles games, battles start by facing enemies directly in the field. Players can control Noah's party of six and meet additional characters during the adventure who can join the party as support characters. Each fighter has their own role in battle, which allows for diverse strategies. Their class influences how characters battle, and they can harness powerful abilities, called Arts, to strive for victory. Each of the specific tag-team pairs in the party can also make use of the Interlink system and combine into a giant form called Ouroboros.

* Players must own Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on Nintendo Switch to access downloadable content.

