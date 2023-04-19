Effectively Immediately unFederalReserve Enters Hibernation Mode

Verona, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Today Residual Token, Inc. dba unFederalReserve is pausing new work on all its business lines and projects, including ReserveLending, ReserveFunding, ReserveLending+ and ReserveStaking until further notice.

The company will seek a buyer for its software and intellectual property during this period.

Unfortunately, regulatory uncertainty as evidenced by the Treasury department's DeFI risk assessment, poor global economic conditions, and weak company performance have led the team to this decision. "The community is strong, the products are great, but unFederalReserve has been unable to secure long-term funding or generate enough revenue to offset the month-to-month operating costs," said Howard Krieger, co-founder of unFederalReserve. "I think we also have to take the various government entities at their word when they lay out the specific concerns that they will target through enforcement action."

Effective in the near term, supplying and borrowing on ReserveLending will be disabled. The company will keep the website operational for as many months as funds will allow so that the ReserveLending users have time to manage their positions accordingly. Please note that the Company has no control over the supplied or borrowed assets, nor does it know the identity of nor have means to contact any borrowers about their loans.

Should the website become disabled, the smart contracts comprising the platform will still be accessible using freely available developer tools.

Effective immediately, Howard Krieger is stepping down as CEO of Residual Token, Inc. dba unFederalReserve, and will cease to have control and oversight of the day-to-day operations. The former CEO, when asked for comment about the change, stated, "The time was right for a change in leadership for unFederalReserve, and I'm grateful for the many years spent, good friends made and dynamic experiences had as a result of this venture." Howard will remain the majority shareholder in the company.

In the interim, Duke Togo will be taking over as CEO. Duke has said, "Although this is tough for the community in the short term, we are doing this to have a shot to make it in the long term. I know I am not the Howie Wowie, and I will not try to be. We will still have access to Howard's insights in banking and finance as well. The goals of unFederalReserve remain unchanged, but I hope in the interim, that I can bring a new vision to the community. I look forward to working with the community on this challenge and will keep the open door policy that we have always had. We have a unique and wonderful community, coupled with great developers and technology. This is not the end, this is the start of another chapter and we as the community hold the pen. I promise to give you my best until we as a community find someone we think can take the project further."

The eRSDL token is unaffected by this development and will continue to be used for voting on proposals. Platform revenue will go, in part, to continue the company's buy-and-burn policy. Residual Token's will continue to support futurists who see freer banking systems, dynamic time-based stable products mirroring (and ultimately replacing) traditional financial products, and believe that overall benefits of this new technology will equally benefit consumers and corporations.

Forward-Looking Statements

