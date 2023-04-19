Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

There were 2,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,336 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
4:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Clark, to discuss the close economic relationship between Canada and the United States of America, strengthening trade ties, creating good jobs, and driving economic growth.
Note for media:
The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.
