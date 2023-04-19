Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,336 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada

10:00 a.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.


2:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.


4:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will meet with the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Clark, to discuss the close economic relationship between Canada and the United States of America, strengthening trade ties, creating good jobs, and driving economic growth.



Note for media:

  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


The Prime Minister will speak with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/18/c4723.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more