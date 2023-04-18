Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Bugg To State Preservation Board

TEXAS, April 18 - April 18, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Abbott has reappointed Alethea Swann Bugg to the State Preservation Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025.

Alethea Swann Bugg of San Antonio is active as a community volunteer, having served in numerous capacities including member and former chair of the Blood and Tissue Center Foundation and board president of the Friends of the Tobin Library at Oakwell. Additionally, she is incoming board chair of Mission Road Ministries, a member of the Charity Ball Association of San Antonio, and a former board member of the KLRN Endowment Fund. Bugg received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Sewanee: University of the South and a Master of Science in Library Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

Governor Abbott Reappoints Bugg To State Preservation Board

