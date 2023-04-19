Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:27 am, the suspects brandished handgun and fired toward the victim at the listed location. The suspects then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.