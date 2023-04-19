Information Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance with information pertaining to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, April 17, 2023, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:01 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and one of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The second suspect fled the scene in another vehicle. The victim’s pet cat was in the vehicle, inside of a red and cream-colored crate, when it was stolen.

The cat, who answers to “Milly” or “Mini”, is pictured below and described as a 10-year-old domestic medium-haired cat, who is black and white in color.

The vehicles were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The victim’s vehicle is described as a 2020 red Toyota Highlander with Virginia tag UCZ6685.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a 2016 silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tag 4EW6094.

Anyone who can identify these vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.