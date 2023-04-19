St. Albans Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

There were 2,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,354 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23A2002104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Sweat St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Adrian Robtoy II
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/18/2023 at 0215 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call in reference a potential assault that occurred at the residence of 25 Sweat St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Adrian Robtoy II had physically assaulted a household member in the presence of a juvenile child.
The victim filed an RFA which was granted and served on Robtoy.
Robtoy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993