St. Albans Barracks/ Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2002104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/18/2023 at 0215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Sweat St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Adrian Robtoy II

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/18/2023 at 0215 hours, Vermont State Police received a 911 call in reference a potential assault that occurred at the residence of 25 Sweat St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Adrian Robtoy II had physically assaulted a household member in the presence of a juvenile child.

The victim filed an RFA which was granted and served on Robtoy.

Robtoy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offenses.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2023 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov