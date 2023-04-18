Governor Cooper Proclaims National Volunteer Week, Celebrates Volunteers Across North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, April 18 - Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed April 16 – 22, 2023 as National Volunteer Week in North Carolina to recognize the important work volunteers do in communities across the state and encourage more North Carolinians to find volunteer opportunities.

“Whether you’re giving blood, helping out seniors or working in a local food bank, there are many ways to help your community, and I encourage everyone to find opportunities,” said Governor Cooper. “I’m grateful for all the volunteers who work hard to make our state stronger for all.”

VolunteerNC, an agency within the Office of the Governor, promotes volunteer opportunities and community service across North Carolina. They provide information about onsite, virtual and outdoor volunteer opportunities statewide. Volunteer needs vary by community, and range from working at a local food bank to working in North Carolina public schools.

“Volunteers across North Carolina are the heart and soul of their communities. National Volunteer Week celebrates the impact and commitment of our volunteers as they continue to make a difference each day,” said Briles Johnson, Executive Director of VolunteerNC. “There are countless opportunities to volunteer your time and talents in our state whether it’s in person or virtual. Volunteer today and serve our state.”

More than 2.8 million North Carolina volunteers contributed over 265 million hours of service. More than 30% of North Carolinians participated in local groups or organizations and over 50% of North Carolinians donated $25 or more to charities since 2021.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 by presidential proclamation to promote the benefit of community service in communities nationwide.

Visit VolunteerNC’s website to learn more about volunteer opportunities in North Carolina.

Read the proclamation.

