Naperville Church Expands Service Times to Accommodate Growing Community

Elan Church in Naperville Launches Second Sunday Service to Better Serve Congregation.

NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elan Church, a vibrant local Christian church in Naperville, is thrilled to announce the launch of a second Sunday service, beginning this month. The new service times will be 9:30 AM and 11:15 AM CT, providing greater flexibility for those attending and making it easier for families to plan their weekend schedules.

The additional second service reflects the growth of the church community and the increasing need for multiple service times. By offering two services on Sunday mornings, we hope to make it easier for more people to worship Jesus and connect with one another.

"We are delighted to offer a second service time for our church family and new visitors," said Max Lyons, Lead Pastor of Elan Church. "This new service will provide an opportunity for more people to worship, connect with each other, and grow in their relationship with Jesus. We look forward to welcoming more new members and visitors from the local community."

The new service times will feature the same dynamic worship, inspiring messages, and engaging community that our current congregation has come to love. There will be a variety of programs and activities for children during both services in kids’ church.

We invite the Naperville community and beyond to join us for our new Sunday services, starting this month (April 2023). For more information about Elan Church, please visit www.elan.church.

About Elan Church

Elan Church is a non-denominational Naperville church that meets in-person & online and has a passion to help you encounter Jesus, find community, discover purpose, and transform the world around you. The congregation meets weekly in person at 1665 Quincy Avenue, Suite 131, Naperville, IL 60540 and online at Elan.Church/Online. To learn more, visit Elan.Church. You can also find out more about our annual 21 days of prayer and fasting on our homepage.