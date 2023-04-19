Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, Announces New Tennessee Offices and 2023 Charitable Partners

Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning Anthony Pellegrino is a fiduciary with a responsibility to helping his clients first

Goldstone Financial Group recently opened new branches in Brentwood, Tennessee; Franklin, Tennessee; and Nashville, Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldstone Financial Group recently opened new branches in Brentwood, Tennessee; Franklin, Tennessee; and Nashville, Tennessee. Anthony Pellegrino, Founder and CEO of Goldstone Financial Group recently announced their 2023 charitable partners. Goldstone Financial Group has a long history of supporting charities at the local and national level. They support these eﬀorts through an annual giving campaign and a very active volunteer program. Anthony Pellegrino has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops, and he and Goldstone Financial Group support many other local charities throughout the Chicagoland and Nashville areas.

Some of the charitable partners they are supporting in 2023 include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Habitat for Humanity, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Feeding America, Young Life, Operation Support Our Troops-America, Alzheimer’s Association, United Service Organizations, Hesed House, Chicago Blackhawks Special Hockey, and Northern Illinois Food Bank. Goldstone Financial Group offers support both through financial donations as well as active participation and volunteer work.

Anthony Pellegrino, of Goldstone Financial Group, has dedicated his practice not only to helping individuals plan for their financial future but also remaining by their side as a partner in achieving their desired results. He provides financial plans targeted at achieving consistent, reliable returns regardless of market fluctuations and uncertainties. He does this by putting his clients’ needs first. As a fiduciary, Anthony Pellegrino has a legal responsibility to put his clients’ needs ahead of his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Regarding the ongoing work with their charitable partners, Anthony Pellegrino commented, “As the founder of Goldstone Financial Group, it has always been a priority of mine to help out in the community and also work with charitable causes that operate at the national level. I take pride in the ongoing support that our team gives and especially the way in which everyone has taken part in our efforts, whether through financial contributions or through volunteering time and resources, the whole team here at Goldstone has really embraced the important work of helping others.”

Goldstone Financial Group is looking to build on its success in the Chicagoland area by expanding into Tennessee, specifically in the greater Nashville area. Goldstone Financial Group is a financial services company that focuses on retirement planning, generating lifetime income, and asset protection. Their team customizes financial plans to meet the needs of each client, working to capture long-term gains while limiting loss. As a fiduciary, Goldstone Financial Group has a legal responsibility to their clients to put the financial needs of the clients ahead of their own. Commenting on their expansion into the Tennessee market, Anthony Pellegrino said, "We are excited to be expanding our services into Tennessee and to be able to provide our customers with the same level of care and expertise that we have become known for in the Chicagoland area. We look forward to helping more people achieve financial freedom and a chance to enjoy their retirement."

Their new offices in Tennessee are located at:

222 2nd Ave S 17th floor, Nashville, TN 37201

725 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

320 Seven Springs Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

For more information about Goldstone Financial Group, their services, charitable work, and new Tennessee offices, please visit https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com/

About Anthony Pellegrino

Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group have helped close to 2,000 clients bridge the paycheck gap during retirement by utilizing accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and create a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also offers professional asset management through a diverse portfolio of actively managed accounts and securities. Anthony Pellegrino is seen Sunday mornings on CBS as the co-host of the television show, “Securing Your Financial Future*.” The show previously aired for five years on WLS 890AM radio station, where it was ranked one of the most listened to* financial and economic radio talk shows in Chicago.

Anthony Pellegrino has ranked in the Top 1% of Safe Money Specialists in the nation and was awarded as one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013.** He was also named a Five Star Wealth Manager in Chicago Magazine twice, as voted by his clients and peers. This is a consumer-based award in the financial services industry given to wealth managers in the Chicago area who scored highest in overall client satisfaction. Pellegrino’s growing success led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush in Washington, D.C., at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center. He is honored to be recognized as a financial authority in the Chicagoland area as well as Nashville, Tennessee and its surrounding area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities exam and is registered as an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children.