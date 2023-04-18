Affordable Homeownership Opportunities in Dorchester

242 Norwell Street and 78 Spencer Street feature two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. Both homes have hardwood floors, a paved driveway, and an unfinished attic.

Both single-family homes are $375,000.

TO QUALIFY, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:

1 person, $98,150

2 persons, $112,200

3 persons, $126,200

4 persons, $140,200

5 persons, $151,450

BUYER WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS MAY 23, 2023.



Apply for the Neighborhood Homes Initiative

Homes are sold by lottery. Only qualified applicants may enter. The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.