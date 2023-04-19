Authentic Rockabilly Band Union Avenue Announces Release of Vinyl 45RPM Extended Play Record and Music Video

Authentic Rockabilly band Union Avenue is excited to announce the release of their vinyl 45RPM Extended Play record and their music video “Uranium Rock”.
BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Rockabilly band Union Avenue is excited to announce the release of their vinyl 45RPM Extended Play record and their music video “Uranium Rock”. Union Avenue is based in Bloomington, Illinois and will be holding their record release party on April 22, 2023, at Maguire’s Bar and Grill located at 220 N. Center Street in Bloomington, IL. This is a free all-ages show. Show starts at 7pm.
The premier EP Vinyl record was recorded using 1950’s era analog recording equipment and techniques as similar as possible to those used by Sun Records where Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash were first recorded. Period-correct instruments were also used to maintain the authentic sound. The EP contains four tracks (two per side) that are covers of obscure 1950’s artists such as Warren Smith, Junior Parker and Benny Joy.
The band was formed in the Summer of 2022 with the plan to bring authentic rockabilly music back into the public eye. The band is named after the street that the historic Sun Records is located on in Memphis, TN. The three-piece band quickly found hungry audiences across central Illinois and rapidly spread throughout the region including shows in Nashville, TN, Davenport, IA, and the Chicago and St. Louis areas. Upcoming shows also include National Weekend Festivals such as “Vintage Torque Fest” in Dubuque, IA and “Symco Weekender” in Symco WI. A show is also planned near St. Louis with Ameripolitan Award winner Jane Rose and the Deadends at the Miner’s Institute Theater in Collinsville, IL.
The band’s release of the music Video “Uranium Rock” corresponds to the first track on side A of the record. Completely designed, filmed, and edited by the band the video boasts being shot on Kodak Super 8mm black and white film. The video is available on YouTube and accrued over 2,500 views in just over a week since it’s release.
Also upcoming is the release of a video by YouTube sensation “Bopflix” which is known throughout musician circles as a great medium for showcasing talent from festivals around the world. The video is a cover of the Eddie Cochran song “Twenty Flight Rock” and was recorded at “The Eastside Boogie” rockabilly weekender held in Nashville TN in May of 2022. Release is scheduled for April 27th.
An interview by Jon Norton of WGLT public radio and NPR affiliate in Normal, IL will be on the air and on the station’s Facebook as of Friday April 22nd. Other airplay for the new record includes DJ Del Villarreal’s “Go! Kat! Go!” on web radio station Rockabilly Radio Tuesday and Wednesday nights 7-10pm Central time. The show is also available as a podcast. The podcast for Tuesday April 11th featured the new record, playing all four cuts throughout the show.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Steve Knecht
Union Avenue
unionavenue706@gmail.com