Greenberg Traurig's Tarrian L. Ellis Honored at New York Law School Black Law Students Association Alumni Awards Dinner

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) April 18, 2023

Tarrian L. Ellis, an associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Financial Regulatory & Compliance Practice in Washington, D.C., was among those honored for leadership as a Past-President of the Black Law Students Association (BLSA) at New York Law School (NYLS) during the organization's 27th Annual Alumni Awards Dinner April 14 at NYLS. Tarrian served as president from 2017-2018.

According to the school, BLSA promotes diversity in the legal profession and among law students, strives to foster an environment of academic support and scholarship, and seeks to create networking and fellowship opportunities.

Tarrian focuses his practice on federal and state regulation of consumer financial products and services, including matters related to fair lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, student loan servicing, electronic lending, and digital payments.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, he served as a regulatory attorney with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the Office of Regulations. In this role, he participated in complex rulemaking projects, including drafting rules and guidance related to privacy and small business lending, and provided subject matter expertise on issues concerning mortgage servicing and disclosure, and electronic payments. From 2018-2020, Tarrian served as an Excelsior Fellow in the Consumer Examinations Unit at the New York State Department of Financial Services.

