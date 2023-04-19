WeXL.org and The Village Project SF Empower San Francisco Youth Through Filmmaking Program

WeXL.org and The Village Project SF, two nonprofit organizations founded by Jefferson Award recipients Arabella DeLucco and Adrian Williams, respectively, have teamed up to launch the WeXL Boundless Self-discovery Filmmaking program for San Francisco youth starting on April 18th, 2023. DeLucco founded WeXL.org to empower underprivileged communities through the creative process. Williams founded The Village Project SF to provide culturally enriching activities, academic support, and family services to youth in San Francisco. The program aims to teach fundamental skills such as problem-solving, ideation, and self-expression, as well as inspire creativity and explore passions. Participating students will see their movies on the big screen at a red-carpet event hosted by WeXL on May 23rd, 2023, at The Little Roxie Theater.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeXL.org and The Village Project SF, nonprofit organizations based in San Francisco and founded by Jefferson Award recipients, have joined forces to launch the WeXL Boundless Self-discovery Filmmaking program, starting April 18th, 2023. The program aims to teach and inspire San Francisco youth to explore their creativity and develop fundamental skills such as ideation, problem-solving, and self-expression.

Through the WeXL Boundless Self-discovery Filmmaking program, students will gain hands-on experience learning screenwriting, camera operating, editing, and more, culminating in a final project that showcases their creativity and hard work. Students will also meet industry professionals, gain insights into various creative fields, and explore their passions.

"The WeXL Boundless Self-discovery Filmmaking program is an opportunity for young people to tell their stories and discover their passions," said Arabella DeLucco. "We're thrilled to partner with The Village Project SF to amplify our impact and provide more resources and opportunities for youth in the San Francisco Bay area."

Arabella DeLucco founded WeXL.org to empower underprivileged communities through the creative process. As a young girl, she immigrated to the United States from the Philippines. She has since learned the value of self-expression and creativity, particularly in helping non-normative voices experience the power of their stories.

Adrian Williams founded The Village Project SF to provide culturally enriching activities, academic support, and family services to youth in San Francisco.

"It's perfect timing for this partnership with WeXL," said Adrian Williams. "Seventeen years ago, I left my corporate job to help the kids, and I've never looked back because there's so much worth and meaning in the work we do as a village."

Among other programs, The Village Project hosts Kwanzaa and Mardi Gras events in San Francisco.

WeXL also produces original content in collaboration with the WeXL Impact Network, a community of industry professionals passionate about creating positive change in their communities.

The WeXL Boundless Self-discovery Filmmaking program will culminate in a red-carpet event on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Little Roxie Theater, where students can see their films on the big screen in front of an audience. After the film screening, there will be a panel discussion with renowned guests and a fundraiser reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at 518 Valencia.

Media Contact

Jene Sais, WeXL.org, 917-701-5421, PR@WeXL.org

Arabella DeLucco, WeXL.org, 415-378-2344, arabella@WeXL.org

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE WeXL.org