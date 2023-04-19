Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market to 2032: Increased Demand for Nonwoven in the Healthcare Industry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Woven Fabrics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-woven fabrics market is expected to grow from $51.31 billion in 2022 to $54.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The non-woven fabrics market is expected to grow to $73.13 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Major players in the non-woven fabrics market are Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter, DuPont, Lydall Inc., Fitesa, TWE Group, Freudenberg Group, PFNonwovens, Toray Industries Inc., Suominen Oyj, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fibertex Nonwovens S/A, Mitsui, Avgol, First Quality, and PEGAS.

The nonwoven fabrics refer to a fabric-like material comprised of staple and long fibers that have been chemically, mechanically, thermally, or solvent-bonded together. Nonwoven fabrics are used in the manufacture of disposable and durable clothing, garment linings, shoe linings, interlinings, and synthetic leather fabrics. They provide specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, sterility, and others.

The main types of products of non-woven fabrics are polyester, polypropylene, nylon, and other products. Polyester fabric refers to a synthetic woven fabric, known for its durability and low cost of production, generated from petroleum. The technologies involved in the manufacturing of non-woven fibers include spunbond, wet-laid, dry-laid, and air-laid. The various end-users of non-woven fibers include industrial, hygiene industry, agriculture, and other end-users.

The proliferation of new technologies has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the nonwoven fabrics market. Technological advancements have contributed to strong development in most of the textile industry's product sectors, particularly nonwoven fabrics. New technologies are expected to reduce production costs, making the commercial production of nonwoven textiles possible.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-woven fabrics market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the non-woven fabrics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the non-woven fabrics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Increased demand for nonwoven in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the nonwoven fabrics market going forward. Nonwoven refers to fibers held together by bonding or interlocking. The emergence of low-cost goods for use in cost-conscious institutions has increased the usage of nonwoven fabrics in medical applications such as disposable and reusable surgical gowns, drapes, gloves, and tool wraps are commonly utilized.

For instance, according to Edana, a Belgium-based international association serving the nonwovens and related industries, in 2021, nonwovens production in Greater Europe increased in volume by 2.0% to reach 87.6 billion square meters. Therefore, increased demand for nonwoven in healthcare is expected to boost demand for nonwoven fabrics during the forecast period.

The nonwoven fabrics market consists of sales of polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester and viscose. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

