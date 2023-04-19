SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Participation in CHLA Walk & Play L.A. 2023

Credit Union Members and team to support Children's Hospital Los Angeles through fundraising

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, today announced that the Credit Union will participate in the Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Walk & Play L.A. 2023. The annual fundraising event, to be held at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., features celebrity hosts, a 3k walk in and around the Pier, and children's activities. The Walk & Play L.A. helps CHLA raise critical funds to support the mission of creating hope and building healthier futures for children.

Additional fundraising activities will take place in SchoolsFirst FCU branch locations in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties beginning April 24 through May 20. When a SchoolsFirst FCU Member makes a donation of $1 or more, their name is written on a miracle butterfly icon and displayed in the branch. All donations directly benefit CHLA.

"SchoolsFirst FCU has a long-standing commitment to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) and their hospitals throughout California," said Brent Tercero, Executive Director of Credit Union Advocacy at SchoolsFirst FCU. "In this region, CHLA plays a critical role in providing care to children and their families." Anyone interested in supporting Children's Hospital Los Angeles Walk & Play L.A. with a one-time or ongoing donation, can visit the hospital's website here: Support CHLA.

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to providing World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.2 million Members with a full range of financial products and services — from savings and loans to investment, retirement and insurance products. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst FCU, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

