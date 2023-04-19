Blockscape Emerges as Next-Generation Blockchain Platform for Decentralized Finance

ATLANTA,GA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockscape, the new blockchain platform exclusively dedicated to decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications, is quickly making a name for itself. By focusing solely on DeFi, Blockscape provides a more secure and error-proof network, as well as specific intelligent features for financial services.

The platform is designed to be used for distributed value exchange in general, consisting of a list of cryptographically signed and irrevocable transaction records shared by all participants in a network. Digital assets can be any object with explicit or implicit value, making it a versatile and valuable platform for all kinds of financial transactions.

Blockscape's native currency is BLC, and it is used for payment within the network. BLC transfers are potentially faster and cheaper in terms of transaction fees, making it a more efficient option for users. In addition, token holders can stake Blockscape to become a validator, with the minimum staking requirement set at 1.5 million BLC. Validators vote on protocol changes with their staked BLC, giving them a greater say in network upgrades and governance changes.

The Blockscape Network ($BLC20) uses a variant of Delegated Proof of Stake (dPoS) to achieve consensus, which guarantees fast block confirmation times and low transaction fees. Consensus is achieved by a large number of pendent validators, who are responsible for the most important type of governance within Blockscape. Validators can expect to publish blocks equal to their share of the total shares, and can increase their share by withdrawing BLC coins from delegators. Validators who violate consensus rules can expect their shares to be frozen, providing a strong incentive for validators to behave in a desirable way.

Delegators are free to choose any validator and stake any amount of BLC with them to participate. The easiest way to delegate BLC to validators is through the Blockscape Staking platform. The platform is also designed to be broadly compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), so any smart contract or decentralized application (dApp) that can be used on Ethereum or other EVM-compatible chains will also work when used on Blockscape.

In addition, Blockscape offers a token generator that allows developers to create powerful tokens in various blockchain networks in a simple, fast, and cheap way. The token generator is designed to be secure, with two-factor security options available along with an in-app secure Encrypt Engine to keep data safe.

Blockscape's tokenomics are impressive, with a total supply of 300 million BLC, 270 million of which are in circulation. The liquidity on the PCS is also set at 270 million, which matches the circulation supply. The team token allocation is set at 30 million BLC, and there is a 10% tax on all buy and sell transactions. The tax is allocated 75% to development and 25% to marketing, ensuring that the platform is continually evolving and growing.

Blockscape's emergence as a leading DeFi platform is exciting news for the blockchain community. With its focus on decentralization and security, it offers a promising new option for users looking for a more efficient and effective way to conduct financial transactions. As the platform continues to evolve and grow, it will be interesting to see what new features and capabilities it brings to the table.

Website: https://www.blockscape.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/BlockscapePortal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Blockscapenet

Medium: https://medium.com/@Blockscapenet

Linkedn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blockscapenetwork

Audit & KYC: https://www.cognitos.io/blockscape-audit



David Loyn davidloy at @blockscape.net