Vox Releases Inaugural Investor Letter and Announces Appointment of New Director

Donovan Pollitt is a mining industry executive with over 20 years of experience in operations, management and capital markets. He is currently the President of Pollitt Mining, a management consultancy to mining companies, private equity and institutional investors. Previously, Mr. Pollitt was President and Chief Executive Officer at Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO. Mr. Pollitt holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Toronto, an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, is a Professional Engineer in Ontario and a CFA Charterholder.

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer of Vox stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we are delighted to welcome Donovan to the Vox Board. Donovan brings a wealth of knowledge with extensive mining and capital markets experience. We look forward to working together and believe his background will further strengthen the Vox Board, as we continue management's commitment to driving investor returns, accretive growth and building long-term shareholder value for the Company. We are also excited to share our inaugural letter to shareholders - reinforcing Vox's principles, recapping recent achievements, reflecting on key lessons learned, and sharing insights on the Company's strategy".

To view Vox's inaugural letter to shareholders, please visit: