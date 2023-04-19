The Cannabis Professor Logo

The Cannabis Professor is launching on 4/20 and strives to be the class you always wanted to take. The Professors will cover topics for the trade and consumers

NEW YORK , NY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Professor Website Launches on 4/20 And Class Is In Session

The Cannabis Professor will be the online “homeroom” to learn about all things Cannabis. The Professors will be reviewing products, regulatory issues and all the topics newbies and experts want to know more about.

The Cannabis Professor will strive to provide content that is informative, cheeky and fun for the trade as well as the consumer.

Topics will range from the environmental impact of legal growing vs illegal growing to what questions to ask the first time you ever visit a dispensary.

First Articles include

-5 Activities to be Mindful with Marijuana

-5 Best Stoner Metal Albums from Black Sabbath, Sleep, Bongzilla, Electric Wizard & Uncle Acid & The Deadheads

-5 Classic Cannabis Strains Everyone Should Try and What to do After you Light Up

-5 Guilt-Free Munchies

-5 Weed Strains and Movies to Match including BASEKetball, Tenacious D, Pineapple Express, Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle & Airplace

The Professors will share their knowledge with our audience and they want the readers to know that they are the class our readers always wanted to take! The Dean at Cannabis University is Chip Whatley.

Professor Chip Whatley is a long term researcher and teacher in the Cannabis World. He has done extensive research on Cannabis on the effects, regulatory issues on a domestic and international scale, reviewed and consumed many a product and has visited many legal and illegal growing

The Cannabis Professor looks forward to engaging the trade and our friends in the years ahead