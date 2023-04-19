R-THREE TECHNOLOGIES INC PROGRESS REPORT

R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRRT)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The past few weeks for R-Three Technologies Inc. has been very busy and productive. We have restructured our team and made a number of changes that set the foundation for the company to build and grow.

“Compliance and growth are the main focus as we aim to deliver for our shareholders” said Nicholas Greeff, company President. “As I take this opportunity to lead in building this company, we are focused on making sure that we are compliant and that we are operating from a solid foundation for our shareholders”.



In the past 5 weeks we have accomplished the following,

- Nicholas Greeff was appointed President and Director

- Restructured leadership team.

- Notified OTC of our changes and gained access to OTCIQ

- Built a new company website, www.r-threetechnologies.com

- Established a formal line of communication through,

contact@r-threetech.com

- Launched a new twitter channel, @R_ThreeTechInc

- Returned 372, 947, 829 Common Shares to the treasury

- Established new corporate guidelines and procedures focusing on compliance.

- Appointed Kenneth R. Pinckard as General Legal Counsel

- Filed Annual 10K Report and Disclosures

The return of common shares to the treasury R-Three Technologies has made room for new possibilities. We are in the process of building a new plan and will keep shareholders up to date as new information becomes available. While doing so the company is also in a senior management recruitment stage.

“We have significant and realistic plans for R-Three Technologies. With our shareholders’ support we will take the company to new heights,” said Nicholas Greeff



On behalf of R-Three Technologies Inc.

Nicholas Greeff, President and Director

contact@r-threetech.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new industry development initiatives, the effects of competition, our ability to license, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report recently filed. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time.