UnitedAg Awards Forty-two Students the 2023 AEF Educational Scholarship

Students from Agricultural Communities Across California and Arizona Awarded Scholarships Ranging from $500 to $6,000

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedAg announces the winners of the 2023 AEF Educational Scholarship Program. Forty-two students from agricultural communities across California and Arizona won awards ranging from $500 to $6,000. This year the Agribusiness Education Foundation Scholarship Program awarded $74,800 in total. The foundation (AEF) has provided financial assistance of more than $1.8 million to more than 1,100 students. The member-sponsored scholarship program by UnitedAg empowers the ag community through financial support and leadership programs.

The top three scholarships were awarded to Hanna Scully, an agribusiness major at California State University, Chico, Karli Lundberg, an agricultural communications major at California Polytech University, San Luis Obispo, and Kassidi McLeod an agribusiness major at California State University, Chico. 

Supporting our future agricultural professionals is the purpose and mission of the Agribusiness Education Foundation. As our industry faces a wave of farmer retirements, leaving many family farms with the tough decision of who will take on the family business its programs like the AEF foundation that are exposing our industry to the next generation of agricultural leaders” said Loretta Brown, AEF Committee Chair.

This year’s AEF Educational Scholarship winners are:

Adelia Guerrero Buckeye, AZ Duncan Family Farms
Amber Snook Arroyo Grande, CA Babe Farms
America Huipio-Piedra Visalia, CA Nichols Farms
Ana Rosas Pacheco Santa Maria, CA Faith Farming, LLC
Andrew Zendejas Gonzales, CA Foothill Packing
Caleb Peltzer Visalia, CA Peltzer Enterprises
Carmen Ortiz-Cruz Orland, CA Capay Farms
Carson Wallace Springville, CA Lindsay-Strathmore Irrigation District
Catherine Regan Tucson, AZ Regan Distributors, Inc.
David Hernandez Santa Paula, CA Saticoy Lemon Association
Dominic Odegaard San Luis Obispo, CA Plant Sciences, Inc.
Emily Cerney Colusa, CA Cameron C. Kaelin Farming
Emma James Salinas, CA Green Valley Farm Supply, Inc.
Flavio Carrillo-Gonzalez Watsonville, CA Henry Hibino Farms
Hadassah Legaspi Salinas, CA Ramco Enterprises
Hanna Scully * Lakeport, CA Scully Packing Company, LLC
Hannah OConnor San Luis Obispo, CA Michael Rue
Idalia Bucio Rodriguez Santa Maria, CA Plantel Nurseries
Isabella Argueta Visalia, CA Nichols Farms
Jackie Madrigal Lindsay, CA Setton Pistachio
Jackson Roberts Salinas, CA Church Brothers Farms, LLC
Jacqueline Martinez Rojas Santa Maria, CA Rancho Guadalupe
Jennifer Millan Salinas, CA Church Brothers Farms, LLC
Jesse Blanco Salinas, CA Ramco Enterprises
Kaitlyn Kampmann Orland, CA K&S Spreading and Hauling
Karli Lundberg ** Santa Maria, CA Babe Farms, Inc.
Kassidi McLeod *** Orland, CA Erick Nielsen Enterprises
Katherine Miller Edinburgh, UK Saticoy Lemon Association
Landon Trinh Garden Grove, CA UnitedAg
Lindsey Kennel Kisling Porterville, CA Setton Pistachio
Madden Hill Waterford, CA Central Counties DHIA
Maggie Farlow Chico, CA Farmers Brewing Company
Marco Antonio Ceja Soledad, CA Dynapac Harvesting, Inc.
Mikayla Gonzales Devine, TX UnitedAg
Noah Peltzer Visalia, CA Peltzer Enterprises
Sandy Rubio Pittsburgh, PA Neil Jones Food Company
Sierra Dorf-Cardenas Santa Cruz, CA Rijk Zwaan USA
Sylvia Hernandez Fairfield, CA Frog's Leap Winery
Tyler Keegan Salinas, CA Nunes Cooling, Inc.
Vanessa Enciso La Palma, CA UnitedAg
Venissia Garcia Fresno, CA Nichols Farms
Wendy Ceja Soledad, CA Dynapac Harvesting, Inc.

* Maurice McMillan Scholarship

 ** William C. Goodrich Scholarship

*** Women in Agriculture Scholarship

Award winners were required to complete an application that includes their high school or college information as well as an essay question, personal statement describing why they are seeking the scholarship and how receiving this scholarship will enhance their educational goal. Student applications are reviewed by the education committee that is comprised of UnitedAg members. Scholarship award ceremonies have been scheduled throughout California, Arizona and Texas to recognize the award recipients. For more information on the 2023 AEF Scholarship awards, visit unitedag.org/aef.

About UnitedAg

UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member companies and helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interests with lawmakers, helps them comply with health legislation and regulation. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices in Irvine, Salinas, and wellness centers throughout the Central Valley and Northern California. UnitedAg offers benefits to over 55,000 agricultural workers in California and Arizona. For more information about AEF, visit unitedag.org/education-and-youth.

