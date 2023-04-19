Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,396 in the last 365 days.

Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

/EIN News/ -- – Next week’s contestant lineup included below –

– Interviews available by request –

Download photography from tonight’s episode HERE

– Watch tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv.com or through the Citytv app. New episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Key moments from tonight’s episode include:

  • Musician JACK THOMAS (Burnaby, BC) had the judges rocking out to his performance of “All the Small Things” on drums and guitar
  • Dance crew XTREME SOUL STYLE (Vancouver, BC) brought the house down with their hard-hitting hip-hop routine, Lilly asked for an autograph from one of the dancers
  • Howie praised the comedy of CURRAN DOBBS (Victoria, BC), calling his act memorable
  • JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN (Southampton, ON) surprised the audience by bringing out two horses with a bag of tricks, Lilly and Trish joined in on the horsing around
  • Pole artist TARA MEYER (Winnipeg, MB) wowed the judges with her artistry and strength, Trish called it beautiful
  • Magician JP PARENT (Montreal, QC) shocked the judges when he made his two assistants appear out of thin air, earning four yeses from the panel
  • VAL & GANNA (Toronto, ON) spiced up the #CGT stage with their sultry ballroom dancing routine
  • Lilly hit the Golden Buzzer for aerial-acrobatic duo WOODY & FENTON (Toronto, ON) who performed a powerful routine to honour the life of Woody’s loved one.

**Due to an injury, WOODY & FENTON have withdrawn from the competition and will not be appearing in the semifinals**

JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician

Burnaby, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out JACK THOMAS’s Performance HERE

L.I.V.E. – Dance Act

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act

Victoria, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Performance HERE

JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act

Southampton, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out JASON & BRONWYN’s Performance HERE

TARA MEYER – Circus Act

Winnipeg, MB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JP PARENT – Magic Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out JP PARENT’s Performance HERE

OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DJC – Dance Act

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

VAL & GANNA – Dance Act 

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Check Out VAL & GANNA’s Performance HERE

**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 25)

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act

Montreal, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

FLEXY-T – Circus Act

Ajax, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups

Mississauga, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ASD BAND – Vocal Groups

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups

Edmonton, AB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act

Whitby, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube 
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter 
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook 
Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter

For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637


Primary Logo

You just read:

Top Performances from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, Now Available to Share

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more