NAS Whidbey SAR Rescues Skier Near Ruby Mountain

A Search and Rescue (SAR) team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Whidbey Island rescued a back country skier with a broken leg near Ruby Mountain in the North Cascade Mountains, Saturday, April 15, 2023.



The SAR crew received the call to rescue the skier, a 33-year-old man, in the early evening and were off the ground at NAS Whidbey Island’s Ault Field by 6 p.m.



The SAR crew quickly found the patient, inserted two crewmembers via rappel and, after preparing him for transport, hoisted the patient and crew members back aboard the helicopter.



The patient was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash. by 7:50 p.m.



Naval Air Station Whidbey Island SAR has conducted 6 missions this calendar year, which includes one MEDEVAC, one search and four rescues.



The Navy SAR unit operates three MH-60S helicopters from NAS Whidbey Island as search and rescue/medical evacuation (SAR/MEDEVAC) platforms for the EA-18G aircraft as well as other squadrons and personnel assigned to the installation. Pursuant to the National SAR Plan of the United States, the unit may also be used for civil SAR/MEDEVAC needs to the fullest extent practicable on a non-interference basis with primary military duties according to applicable national directives, plans, guidelines and agreements; specifically, the unit may launch in response to tasking by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center (based on a Washington State Memorandum of Understanding) for inland missions, and/or tasking by the United States Coast Guard for all other aeronautical and maritime regions, when other assets are unavailable.

