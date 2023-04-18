Call For Applications For Provincial Youth Co-Design Team To Integrate Services

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 18, 2023

Saskatchewan young people are being asked to help make a difference in the way supports and services are delivered to youth as part of a provincial team to co-design Integrated Youth Services (IYS).

The John Howard Society of Saskatchewan (JHSS), in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, is seeking youth and young people between the ages of 12 and 25 to share their lived knowledge and perspective in shaping services and supports for youth.

"The perspective of young people is vital as we create locations across the province to make it easier and faster for them to find the services they're looking for all in one spot," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Working across government and with community partners to coordinate these services helps ensure supports are accessible to our young people and their families."

Integrated Youth Services is a national and international movement, aimed at reimagining how youth and their families find and access the resources, services and supports they need.

Under contract since November, the JHSS is implementing a provincial model for Integrated Youth Services, providing rapid access to youth-targeted supports, with a focus on prevention and early intervention. Services offered are typically for mental health and substance misuse, peer supports, primary care, education, employment and training, and social and community services.

"We want young people to lead the way for IYS," John Howard Society of Saskatchewan Integrated Youth Services Director Pamela Reimer said. "We want IYS to be made for youth, by youth and the Youth Co-design Team will play an important role in guiding the creation of an IYS model for Saskatchewan."

Services will be offered in at least three physical locations across the province. Locations will be determined in the months ahead. Virtual programming will begin while physical locations are being established.

This inter-sectoral initiative includes leadership and support from the Ministries of Health, Education, Social Services, Justice, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, Advanced Education, Immigration and Career Training, and Government Relations.

Saskatchewan youth interested in serving on the co-design team can apply at https://saskiys.ca/. Deadline is May 23, 2023.

Information on Integrated Youth Services is available at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/integrated-youth-services.

