Canada And Saskatchewan Invest In 21 Infrastructure Projects To Build Stronger Communities

Today, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Saskatchewan's Government Relations Minister Don McMorris, announced a joint investment of more than $42.1 million to support 21 infrastructure projects across the province.

Funding will support the construction of a new arena in the City of Lloydminster, which will feature two indoor and one outdoor regulation-sized rinks, including sledge hockey-friendly amenities. The building will include accessible seating and washrooms for spectators and dressing rooms for hockey teams. The new arena will be an inclusive and accessible space where residents can gather to enjoy sports and community events.

Residents of the Town of Balgonie will benefit from the construction of an aquatic centre, featuring a 430-square metre outdoor swimming pool with spacious changerooms and a zero-depth beach pool entry, enabling access for residents of all abilities and ages. The project also includes the installation of a regulation compliant circulation and water treatment system which improves water quality, and a high-efficiency heating system, which will keep the pool at a comfortable temperature.

The Resort Village of Cochin is receiving funding for the rehabilitation of their breakwater, a structure that protects against erosion, maintains fish spawning area, and allows for free movement of water between lake systems. It also provides a scenic community-centred area for public gathering and fishing. Once completed, these improvements will rehabilitate the existing breakwater.

Several rural areas will also see infrastructure improvements. These include bridge replacements in the rural municipalities of Antler No. 61, Caledonia No. 99, Hudson Bay No. 394, Keys No. 303, Lacadena No. 228, Lumsden No. 189, Mervin No. 499, Orkney No. 244, Poplar Valley No. 12, Preeceville No. 334, Porcupine No. 395 and Torch River No. 488. This work with help improve the transportation systems of these communities.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

“The investments we are making will improve the quality of life of residents across Saskatchewan,” LeBlanc said. "We will continue working with our partners to invest in community infrastructure and build a better future for all Saskatchewanians."

"Our government continues to invest important infrastructure dollars in communities across Saskatchewan and is proud to provide nearly $22 million in provincial funding toward these projects,” McMorris said. "Once completed, these projects will mean a more efficient rural transportation system to further support Saskatchewan's export-based economy and create greater recreation opportunities and gathering places, strengthening the hearts of communities."

"The funding committed from both the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan toward this important event facility project is very much appreciated by the City of Lloydminster," City of Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said. "When construction is completed, this new infrastructure will be transformational to our community and region by allowing us to attract an array of large-scale events and entertainment options. It will also support enhanced recreation and culture opportunities for people of all ages and all abilities."

"The Resort Village of Cochin appreciates the federal and provincial investments to help our breakwater rehabilitation project become a reality," Resort Village of Cochin Mayor Harvey Walker said. "When the work is finished, it will extend the service life of this important infrastructure, which is key to ensuring recreation opportunities for all who live, work, play and visit the area."

The Government of Canada is investing $20,133,458 toward these projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $21,986,742. Recipient communities are contributing $23,846,620 and responsible for any additional costs.

