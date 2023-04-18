Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal Presented to 10 Recipients by Lieutenant Governor

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 18, 2023

This morning, Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty presented 11 dedicated individuals with the 2022 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal during a ceremony at Government House. One medal will be presented at a later date.

"Volunteers are superb role models who improve our communities and our province through their dedication and compassion," Mirasty said. "I am honoured to have been able to meet them and to recognize their exceptional contributions during National Volunteer Week."

The recipients of the 2022 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal are:

Valerie Cade, Regina

Marian Donnelly, Regina

Gordon C. Joyes, Lloydminster

Bill King, Lumsden

Wyatt Munson, Regina

Donna Nelson, Regina

Marlene Smith-Collins, Regina

Earl Swarbrick, Frontier

Bradley S. Sylvester, Saskatoon

Jean Taylor, Regina

Louise Todd, Wood Mountain (medal to be presented at a later date)

Since its establishment in 1995, the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal has been awarded to extraordinary citizens across the province for their outstanding contributions to Saskatchewan. Today's recipients join the ranks of 249 exemplary volunteers recognized in previous years.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate current or former long-term residents of Saskatchewan who go above and beyond for their community through acts of volunteerism. Nominations will be received until October 18, 2023.

For more information about the Saskatchewan Volunteer Medal or to nominate someone for other Saskatchewan Honours and Awards, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Kaylyn WhibbsIntergovernmental AffairsReginaPhone: 306-527-1910Email: kaylyn.whibbs@gov.sk.ca