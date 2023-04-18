Government of Saskatchewan Extends Regina Emergency Shelter Funding

CANADA, April 18 - Released on April 18, 2023

There will continue to be access to temporary emergency wellness centre spaces through Regina Treaty and Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) following renewed operating funding provided by the Ministry of Social Services.

The additional $665,000 investment allows RT/SIS to extend operations at The Gathering Place: New Beginnings, a 40-bed emergency wellness centre, for an additional five months while work continues to identify longer term solutions to Regina’s emergency wellness centre needs.

“The Gathering Place: New Beginnings has been an incredible resource for people without housing during the winter months, and although the weather is slowly getting warmer, we still see a need for additional emergency wellness centre spaces in Regina,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "We are proud to provide this additional funding to our partners at RT/SIS, which allows them to continue offering their valuable supports and services to people in need.”

The Gathering Place: New Beginnings provides support to Regina residents in need 24 hours per day, seven days per week. In addition to a safe place to stay, those accessing the wellness centre receive three daily meals, and on-site staff are available to offer support programs and help clients connect to other services in a safe, supportive environment.

“RT/SIS is committed to providing client-focused programs and services these individuals require to move forward not only with sustainable housing but with their overall well-being,” RT/SIS Executive Director Erica Beaudin said. “This commitment is heart work for our staff and organization. We are pleased to continue our partnership with our provincial partners and all others we work with to continue to create homes for our most vulnerable as they move along to living independently.”

In November 2022, the Government of Saskatchewan provided $1.7 million toward emergency shelter spaces across the province to help meet seasonal cost pressures during the winter months. Since this announcement, a total of 83 temporary emergency shelter spaces in Saskatchewan, including 40 at The Gathering Place: New Beginnings, have been created. Officially opened in January 2023, the temporary emergency wellness centre was developed in collaboration between the Government of Saskatchewan, RT/SIS and the City of Regina.

“The City of Regina is grateful for the province’s ongoing investment in helping us support folks experiencing houselessness in our community,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “We are pleased that RT/SIS will be able to continue their valued work in providing supports to residents in need as we work to determine a location for a new permanent emergency shelter.”

The Ministry of Social Services continues to collaborate with community partners across Saskatchewan on new approaches to support vulnerable people and connect them to the supports and services they need.

