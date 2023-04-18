Returned 2023 nonresident deer/elk tags go on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. MDT

Nonresidents can buy a limited number of 2023 deer and elk tags that have become available through returns on April 20 at 10 a.m. MDT. A list of available tags and future return tag sale dates is listed on the Nonresident License and Tag webpage.

Nonresident hunters who hold a tag may also exchange their tag for the same species during return tag sales. Tag exchanges cannot be done at a license vendor.

Tags can be purchased or exchanged at 10 a.m. MDT on a first come, first serve basis, and customer will be provided their place in the que at this time. Purchase can be made online at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com, through the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by phone at (800) 554-8685. They can also be bought in person at a license vendor location, or Fish and Game regional offices during normal business hours.

Each December, nonresident tags go on sale, and hunters purchase general and capped zone deer and elk tags for the upcoming season to provide additional time to plan out-of-state hunts. When plans don’t work out, and tags are returned, Fish and Game holds returned tag sales to provide equal opportunity for nonresidents to acquire their first tag for these high-demand hunts.

Residents and nonresident controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear hunts runs May 1 through June 5, and anyone wishing to enter a controlled hunt must have a valid Idaho hunting license. Nonresidents are eligible for up to 10 percent of the tags in each controlled hunt.

Nonresidents can also enter the Super Hunt drawing. Entries for the first Super Hunt drawing for deer, elk, pronghorn and moose goes through May 31. A hunting license is not required to enter the Super Hunt drawing and there are no limits on the number of entries.

For more information about deer and elk hunts, see the 2023 Seasons and Rules brochure.