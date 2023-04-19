License and tag sales other than nonresident deer/elk tags will be limited on April 20

Idaho Fish and Game license and tag sales will be limited on April 20 to sales of nonresident deer and elk tags during morning hours and possibly into early afternoon. In order to ensure a quick and efficient sale of returned nonresident tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT, Fish and Game will restrict the sale of all other licenses and tags at all license and tag outlets.

The returned nonresident tag sale is expected to last less than two hours, however, in the early morning prior to the sale will also be affected. Fish and Game staff encourages resident hunters and anglers to make their license and tag purchases before, or after, this time period on April 20, and regrets any inconveniences to other license and tag buyers.