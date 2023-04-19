Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,378 in the last 365 days.

License and tag sales other than nonresident deer/elk tags will be limited on April 20

Idaho Fish and Game license and tag sales will be limited on April 20 to sales of nonresident deer and elk tags during morning hours and possibly into early afternoon. In order to ensure a quick and efficient sale of returned nonresident tags starting at 10 a.m. MDT, Fish and Game will restrict the sale of all other licenses and tags at all license and tag outlets.  

The returned nonresident tag sale is expected to last less than two hours, however, in the early morning prior to the sale will also be affected. Fish and Game staff encourages resident hunters and anglers to make their license and tag purchases before, or after, this time period on April 20, and regrets any inconveniences to other license and tag buyers.  

You just read:

License and tag sales other than nonresident deer/elk tags will be limited on April 20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more