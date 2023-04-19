Plug Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 12, 2023 to Discuss Your Rights - PLUG

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Plug Power Inc. ("Plug" or the "Company") PLUG of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Plug investors has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Plug Power Inc. securities between August 9, 2022 and March 1, 2023 . Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=38384&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, Plug was unable to effectively manage its supply chain and product manufacturing, resulting in reduced revenues and margins, increased inventory levels, and several large deals being delayed until at least 2023, among other issues. As a result, defendant's statements about the Company's business, operations, prospects, and ability to effectively manage its supply chain and production lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Plug during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 12, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=38384&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162957